No charges filed after investigation into viral video some called ‘mistreatment’ at Charlotte Dog Resort

“In the video, prior to the camera panning to the barking dogs, a dog fight had broken out amongst the dogs at an entrance/exit point in the corner of the play area. The fact that a dog fight was occurring must be factored into the totality of the situation,” officials said. “Therefore, there is not conclusive evidence in the case, including factoring in the information gained in the interview to charge the person in the video with animal abuse or animal cruelty.”