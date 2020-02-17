Man missing for 5 days, last seen walking from airport in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who has been missing for five days was last seen walking from an airport in Burke County.
Officials say 34-year-old Michael Francischelli, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, was last seen on Feb. 12, walking away from the Foothills Regional Airport off NC 18 North, in Burke County.
He was wearing a dark jacket, jeans, blue toboggan, carrying a backpack and a black bible when he left with no known direction of travel. He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing around 160 pounds and standing about 5′9″ tall.
Authorities say Francischelli is not considered to be a danger to himself or others, but the Jacksonville Police Department would like to verify that he is okay.
Please call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Jacksonville PD at 910-938-6420 if you have any information.
