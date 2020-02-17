Man dies during arrest attempt in Hickory, investigation underway

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died during an arrest attempt in Hickory Monday. A death investigation is now underway.
Hickory Police officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, after receiving information about an individual in a white vehicle that had meth and a gun on Monday around 10:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied white vehicle with an assault rifle clearly visible between the front seats.
After canvassing several hotel rooms, officers returned and saw a male and female standing next to the white vehicle. As officers approached and gave commands, officials say the man hit an officer and ran.
Officers ran after him and tried to arrest him, during which time a Taser was deployed.
After the struggle to arrest the man, officials say the man became unresponsive. Officers immediately began CPR and called for EMS. Catawba County EMS responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
Hickory Police Department immediately requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation.
The officers involved were Master Police Officer Landen Whitener and Police Officer Alex Weaver. As part of standard procedure, they have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. One officer received minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The man who died was identified as 41-year-old Matthew D. Saunders. Officials say it was later determined that Saunders was wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service as a federal probation absconder.
Britton Metcalf, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon during this incident. No further information can be released at this time as this is a continuing investigation.
