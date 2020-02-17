Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI after teen killed in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DWI, among other charges after a 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.
The incident happened on Old Plank Road at the intersection of Almora Drive around 11 a.m.
Michael Paul Himes, 48, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run and reckless driving.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers arrived to find two damaged vehicles, a Honda and a Ford truck, off the road on the grass shoulder. Officers say the female driver of the Honda was trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive.
A witness reported that Himes, identified as the driver of the Ford truck, got out of his truck and jumped into the passenger seat of another vehicle that had stopped at the scene. That vehicle then fled the scene.
Emergency medical officials responded to the scene and the female driver who was trapped in the Honda was pronounced dead. The female driver was identified as 17-year-old Maniche Nichole Wilson.
A preliminary investigation revealed the Ford truck was originally headed north on Old Plank Road. The Honda that Wilson was driving was stopped at the stop sign on Almora Drive waiting to turn left onto Old Plank Road.
The Honda accelerated into the intersection into the path of the Ford, which was driving well above the posted speed limit. The two vehicles collided and ended up in the grass shoulder.
A witness stopped to assist and observed Himes getting into the passenger seat of another vehicle that sped away.
Through follow up investigation by detectives, the third vehicle and owner were located at another nearby address. The driver and registered owner of the Ford truck, identified as Himes, was also located at this address and brought voluntarily to the CMPD. He was later arrested and charged.
The owner of the vehicle that Himes got in and left in, identified as Lauren Elizabeth Kerr and girlfriend of Himes, was also arrested for her involvement and charged with aid and abet felony hit and run.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
