Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-BOB JORDAN
Ex-North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies at 87
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan has died at the age of 87. An obituary posted online by a funeral home said Jordan died on Sunday at his home in Mount Gilead, North Carolina. It didn’t disclose a cause of death. Gov. Roy Cooper described Jordan as a friend and a “great North Carolinian.” Jordan was elected lieutenant governor in 1984 and served in the office from early 1985 to 1988. He ran for governor in 1988 and lost to Republican Gov. Jim Martin.
Shoplifting arrest ends search for teen accused of killings
MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home was apprehended after he tried to shoplift hair dye, clothes and a backpack from a North Carolina department store. Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia, said Levi Norwood was arrested Saturday after employees at a Target in Durham, North Carolina, found him in the sporting goods section and called police. Investigators didn’t immediately find any guns in Norwood’s possession, but Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier said a car allegedly stolen by the teenage suspect would be returned to Virginia and searched for weapons.
Officials: 2 shot in outside event held at college gym
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded early Sunday at a college gym in northern South Carolina. School officials at Clinton College said the gym had been rented by an outside group for a birthday party and the people who were shot were not students, staff or faculty. Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Charlotte Observer that the shootings happened just before 1 a.m. The college says it will have counselors available on Monday for staff and students.
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
Political corruption trial of big N Carolina donor to start
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An insurance company magnate and two associates are going on trial on charges they worked to bribe an elected North Carolina regulator. The trial begins Tuesday in Charlotte federal court for Greg E. Lindberg, along with his consultant and a worker at an insurance holding company Lindberg owned. The three are accused of fraud conspiracy and bribery counts related to an alleged scheme of giving up to $2 million in campaign money to help Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in exchange for Causey pushing aside a senior deputy. Prosecutors say Causey alerted law enforcement about what was happening and helped with the case.
Families returning to housing complex after health concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Families are returning to a North Carolina public housing community more than a month after officials evacuated hundreds of residents due to concerns about possible carbon monoxide exposure. The Herald-Sun reports that six households returned Friday to McDougald Terrace, Durham’s largest and oldest public housing complex. Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said he expects more tenants to move back next week. About 280 households have been staying at local hotels since Durham County officials reported in late December that residents were having breathing problems. The housing authority blamed the problems on old gas stoves, heaters and water heaters.
Security breach exposes county workers' personal information
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A security breach has exposed the personal information of nearly 1,900 employees of a North Carolina county. Wake County said in a news release on Friday that a phishing attack on somebody who worked for the county’s former flexible benefit spending administrator exposed the employees’ personal information. The county vendor discovered the breach on Dec. 31, 2019. The breach exposed the name, dates of service and partial Social Security numbers of most affected employees. Some employees had their names, addresses and full Social Security numbers exposed and will be eligible for free credit monitoring.