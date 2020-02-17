Flight with 190 people on board returns to Charlotte due to possible mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight with 190 people on board was forced to return to Charlotte due to a possible mechanical issue Monday afternoon.
According to American Airlines, Flight 1115 from Charlotte to Philadelphia returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to the possible mechanical issue.
The flight took off at 3:34 p.m., landed safely at 3:45 p.m. and taxied to the gate.
There was a total of 190 people on board the flight, including 183 passengers and seven crew members.
Airline officials say passengers will board a replacement aircraft shortly, and will re-depart.
Officials did not provide any other details.
