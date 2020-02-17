First Alert: Fair skies to be replaced by another round of rain Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's shaping up to be a rather nice start to what will become somewhat of a messy weather week. Afternoon highs are reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Expect an increase in cloud cover overnight as our next rainmaker closes in on the Carolinas into Tuesday morning.
A First Alert has been declared for Tuesday going into Wednesday. As of right now, it appears that the heavy rain showers and associated thunderstorms will come in waves. A few lightly scattered showers Tuesday morning will be followed by downpours during the early and mid afternoon time periods. After a short lull in the wet weather, heavier rain showers will push west to east across the WBTV viewing area again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
The chance for severe storms is rather low, however, a few scattered thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Anticipate the continuation of showers through the first part of Thursday before cooler and drier air rushes in Thursday evening. The latest model runs suggest rainfall estimates will not exceed an inch over the next two to three days.
Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s before climbing into the lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
