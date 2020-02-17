Dry Presidents Day, First Alert for more rain Tuesday into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will turn out to be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and pleasantly mild afternoon temperatures back around 60°.
Rain chance are very low today and will stay that way this evening, even as clouds lower and thicken. There could be a stray shower or two overnight with lows in the 40s, but the better chance for rain will gradually come our way on Tuesday.
A First Alert is in effect for Tuesday into Wednesday, with the increasing risk for showers, perhaps even a rumble of thunder.
At this time, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Despite higher rain chances, Tuesday looks to be another mild day with highs back close to 60°. A cold front will move through the region early Wednesday before stalling just to our south.
As high pressure noses in from the north, some rain showers may still linger into Wednesday in what’s shaping up[ to be a tough forecast.
High temperatures will settle back into the cooler and more seasonal 50s Wednesday before dipping further into the 40s Thursday and Friday.
There are still some major model discrepancies regarding the forecast beyond the midweek period. I’m quite sure we will be cooler, but as to whether we’re completely done with rain late Wednesday and Thursday is still an unanswered question.
All models suggest drier weather returns for certain on Friday and should linger through most of the weekend.
