Disney World plans ‘royal makeover’ for Cinderella Castle
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Fla. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
February 17, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 2:08 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - One of the more iconic attractions at Walt Disney World is about to get a new look.

Magic Kingdom Park vice president Jason Kirk announced Monday the Cinderella Castle will get a “bold, shimmering and royal makeover." The theme park also tweeted a concept image of what the castle will soon look like.

Some of the more noticeable changes appear to be the darker blue and gold features on the castle’s exterior.

Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks and will last through the summer.

The castle opened in 1971, and another version of the castle opened at Tokyo Disneyland in 1983.

