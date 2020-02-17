Charlotte 49ers start Conference USA bonus play in the top 5 pod

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers final 4 games will be against the 4 best teams in Conference USA thanks to the league’s bonus play.
In bonus play, the Niners will get 2 home games and 2 away games.
The top 5 of the league consist of North Texas (12-2 in league play thus far), Western Kentucky (11-3), Louisiana Tech (10-4), Charlotte (8-6), and Florida International (8-6).
The league announced the schedule for play today and the Niners will start on the road next Saturday, February 22nd at Western Kentucky.
Then on March 1st, the Niners will host Florida International.
On March 4th, the Niners will host first place North Texas.
They will wrap up the regular season on March 7th on the road at Louisiana Tech.
Charlotte went 1-3 against the top teams in the league with their only victory coming against FIU 75-49.
No matter how the Niners play in these 4 games, they can be no lower than the 5th seed for the conference tournament even if a team in the lower pod finish with a better conference record. Their top 5 status is automatically locked in.
If the Niners finish in the top 4, they will get a first round bye in the conference tournament.
The league went to bonus play a year ago in an effort to help the top teams in the league improve their resume before Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.
