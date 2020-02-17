‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Union Co. homicide case arrested

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with an alleged robbery-turned-homicide case in Union County has been taken into custody.
Twenty-year-old Elijah Demon Bennett was wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of 42-year-old Alvin Edwin Brewer.
Police say Brewer was shot on Jan. 26 during a fight on Commerce Drive in Monroe. Brewer was found in the parking lot of the Chase Monroe Apartment Homes with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Two other individuals were recently apprehended in connection with this case - Jakaiy Hammonds and an unnamed juvenile.
Hammonds is being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond. According to arrest warrants she, the juvenile, and Bennett plotted to rob Brewer the night he was shot and killed.
While he was still on the run, police said Bennett should be considered armed and very dangerous after he stated he would not be apprehended.
On Sunday, police said he was taken into custody without incident.
If you have any information about the case you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.