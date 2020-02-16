2 shot at birthday party at Clinton College gymnasium

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot during a birthday party early Sunday morning at Clinton College.
College officials say the school’s gymnasium on the 1000 block of Crawford Road was being rented out when the shooting occurred, around 12:48 a.m.
Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. Another 17-year-old victim was found at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot wound from the incident. Both men are expected to be OK.
Clinton College said in a statement that no students, faculty or staff were hurt in the incident.
Rock Hill Police continue to investigate.
