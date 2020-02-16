Presidential candidates get ready to descend on Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump hit at congressional democrats on his most recent visit to Charlotte and it’s likely he’ll do the same when he returns to Charlotte the night before Super Tuesday.
Michael Bloomberg has already opened up an office in the Queen City, Senator Bernie just visited and Pete Buttigieg is hosting an event later this month.
“Why does this market seem to be such a hot bed for these politicians coming to visit?” reporter David Hodges asked political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer.
“Certainly the Charlotte media market covers a large swatch of the North Carolina Piedmont,” Dr. Bitzer said.
Bitzer says it’s possible the president’s visit to the Queen City could end up having a bigger impact in the democratic primary then the republican.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how turnout really is impacted by the president’s appearance the night before and whether democrats get that energy and potential boost based off that presidential visit,” Dr. Bitzer said.
In the first two days of North Carolina early voting some trends have already emerged. Bitzer notes that so far 59% of early voters have voted in the democratic primary compared to 41% in the republican primary, since there aren’t as many competitive GOP primary races.
But Bitzer says many voters may keep their cards close to their chest until closer to the primary election day.
“This may also show that North Carolinians are paying attention to what happens in Nevada what potentially could happen in south Carolina and waiting to make up their minds to see what those next two democratic contests really have to hold,” Dr. Bitzer said.
