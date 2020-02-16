Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. (AP) - Noah Gragson wins his first career Xfinity Series race with a win under caution at Daytona International Speedway.
The win was the third consecutive victory at Daytona for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Gragson is in his second season driving a Chevrolet for JRM. He celebrated wildly on the frontstretch after the win.
The race ended after a crash on the last lap of Saturday’s season opener.
