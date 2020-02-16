No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60 behind 21 points by Carey

No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60 behind 21 points by Carey
By Ken Tysiac (Associated Press) | February 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:09 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame 94-60 for its seventh straight win.

With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.

Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday at Virginia.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)