Milder temps today - First Alert for Tuesday

Monday will be a nice day. We could start out with some fog, but after that burns off, we will see partly cloudy skies and highs will reach the low 60s. Rain shouldn’t be an issue at all during the day but showers will move in as early as the overnight period on Monday and last into Tuesday. That’s why a First Alert has been issued. Again, the rain shouldn’t be heavy, but it will be just enough to be disruptive at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s so winter weather won’t be a problem. Neither will severe weather this time.