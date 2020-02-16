Milder temps today - First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday was beautiful but we stayed below average all day. In fact, we never even reached the 50s for highs.
Today will be almost average for this time of year. We will be in the mid 50s with mainly cloudy skies. Showers are a possibility from midday on. They shouldn’t be heavy – just enough to keep the umbrella handy.
Monday will be a nice day. We could start out with some fog, but after that burns off, we will see partly cloudy skies and highs will reach the low 60s. Rain shouldn’t be an issue at all during the day but showers will move in as early as the overnight period on Monday and last into Tuesday. That’s why a First Alert has been issued. Again, the rain shouldn’t be heavy, but it will be just enough to be disruptive at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s so winter weather won’t be a problem. Neither will severe weather this time.
Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled as a front stalls out to our south - so the best chance for rain both days will be the farther south you go. Our South Carolina counties will be closest to the front so you will be the most likely to see rain. Meanwhile, our mountains and foothills have a much better chance to stay dry. Charlotte will be right in the middle, with the possibility of a few showers. Highs will be in the low 50s
We all dry out for next Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
