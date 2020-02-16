Man shot dead outside Steele Creek apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot dead outside a Steele Creek apartment complex on Sunday, the first of two killings just minutes apart.
The incident occurred on the 500 block of Deanna Lane about 2:01 a.m.
Police haven’t released the man’s identity. No arrests have been made, and detectives were canvassing the area to see if there were additional witnesses to the killing.
Sixteen minutes later, another man was shot and killed on Westinghouse Boulevard about five miles away.
Both cases are active. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
