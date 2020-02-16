Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision on I-26 Eastbound

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate collisions involving the same vehicle on I-26 Eastbound.
The first collision occurred when a 2012 Buick Lacrosse struck a 2020 International tractor-trailer in the rear end, spun around and overturned several times. The Buick was then left disabled on the highway.
The second collision occurred when another 2020 tractor-trailer struck the disabled Buick while it was still on the highway.
The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased on the scene after the first collision. The coroner has not released their identity at this time.
The drivers of the tractor-trailers did not suffer any injuries.
