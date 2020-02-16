Fire destroys KingPins Bowling Alley in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire Sunday morning destroys the KingPins Bowling Alley in St. Peter.
Crews were called to the fire just after 7:30 Sunday morning to KingPins, located at 1671 S. 3rd Street in St. Peter.
Mutual aid was called in from the surrounding areas, with at least crews from Kasota and North Mankato assisting the St. Peter Fire Department. Assistance also came from the St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
We are awaiting official word from authorities on any injuries.
According to the KingPins website, the bowling center was originally built in 1962 and has been known as KingPins since 2011. The center offered 12 lanes of bowling, a pro-shop and bar and grill.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.