Early morning fire damages business in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire early on Sunday morning damaged a business in Salisbury.
According to officials with the Salisbury Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just after 3:00 am to Salisbury Millworks in the 800 block of Corporate Circle.
After the fire was brought under control, firefighters worked to investigate the cause.
No injuries were reported.
Several fire departments from neighboring communities also responded to assist Salisbury Fire.
Salisbury Fire Loss Prevention and the Salisbury Police Department are investigating the fire.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.