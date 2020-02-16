Dry President’s Day Monday; First Alert Tuesday into Wednesday

A First Alert is in effect Tuesday into Wednesday, with the chance for scattered rain showers, and the possibility for a few storms. At this time, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Despite the rain chances, Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures back into the 60s. A cold front will move through the region by early Wednesday, stalling to our south, as high pressure builds in from the north. Some rain showers may linger into Wednesday, with a few rain showers possible into Thursday. High temperatures look to be back into the 50s Wednesday through next weekend. Drier weather looks to develop Friday into next weekend.