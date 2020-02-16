The Daytona 500 is Trump Country. President is playing to his audience at NASCAR race.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (The Charlotte Observer) - Walk around the lawns at Daytona International Speedway in the days leading up to the Daytona 500, and you might as well be at a Donald Trump rally. Rows of trailers boast “Keep America Great” flags, their drivers don “MAGA” hats and one fan, Debi Ringhaver, even brought a life-size mannequin of the President to greet fans outside her trailer.