Clemson, Newman surprise No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 win
By Pete Iacobelli (Associated Press) | February 16, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:00 AM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Johh Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62.

The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points.

Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half.

After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run.

Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.

