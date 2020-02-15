14-year-old hit by car, flown to hospital in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and flown to a hospital in Fort Mill Friday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Pleasant Road at Whitley Road around 6 p.m.
Officers of the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to the area in reference to a vehicle and pedestrian traffic collision.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a 14-year-old boy had been hit by the vehicle while apparently trying to cross the road.
Emergency services personnel responded, and the boy was flown from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.
Officials did not provide any information about his condition.
An investigation is still underway, and no charges have been bought forth at this time.
This is a developing story and no other information was released.
