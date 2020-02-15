Winter chill arrives with the weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You probably noticed the cooler weather today, but I’ll bet most of you were more satisfied if it meant pushing out the gray skies and the wet weather. Mission accomplished.
Better yet, we’ll be able to string together a few days of dry weather through the weekend and perhaps through Presidents Day Monday. I can’t guarantee you won’t encounter a stray shower Sunday or Monday but any showers should be few and far between.
That changes on Tuesday with another large weather system moving back our way and bringing plenty of rain along with it. The trend at this point appears to be holding off the heaviest rain until Tuesday evening or overnight ending early Wednesday.
For those of you wishing the milder weather would come back, that’s in the cards and fairly quickly. Highs probably stay in the 40s Saturday, but jump into the upper 50s on Sunday followed by 60s on Monday. However, up and down temperature swings will continue for the foreseeable future, so don’t get too comfortable.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
