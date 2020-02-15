Trump to dispatch border agents to ‘sanctuary’ cities to aid in ICE operations

After the president, in his State of the Union address, accused Democratic-controlled states and cities of harboring undocumented immigrants who commit serious crimes, the top official at DHS, Chad Wolf, announced that New Yorkers would no longer be eligible to enroll or renew memberships in programs designed to expedite the vetting of travelers at airports and border checkpoints. The department said the move was warranted because a state law in New York prevents its officials from accessing certain data from the state's motor vehicle department.