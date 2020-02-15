Six month drug investigation ends in arrest in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A six month drug investigation resulted in charges for a man in Kannapolis, and the seizure of drugs, cash, and a gun.
Investigators say that on Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at 1at a home on Blue Springs Drive. Investigators from the Felony Investigations Unit and officers from the Patrol Division also took part.
The search warrant dealt with an investigation into drug activity by William Martin Luther Hamilton. During the search of the house, police found approximately 784 grams (1.7 pounds) of heroin, 302 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and prescription pills, and $22,878.00 in cash. A handgun was also found.
Hamilton was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hamilton is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
