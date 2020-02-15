Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board appoints two new leadership positions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees recently appointed two chief officers to the College’s executive leadership team. Nekita Eubanks has been appointed as the Chief Officer of Human Resources, and Sarah Walker was appointed as the College’s new Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement and Community Relations.
Nekita “Nikki” Eubanks joined Rowan-Cabarrus in March of 2010 and has nearly 20 years of experience in human resources. She holds a master’s degree in human resources management and a bachelor’s degree in human relations, along with Civil Rights Investigations and 504 Coordination certifications from ATIXA and various certifications in employee behavior. This year, Eubanks graduated from a three-year college administration program with the College Business Management Institute. She also serves as Director at Large for the North Carolina University Professional Association for Human Resources, representing all 58 of the state’s community colleges.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue working with the best employees in Rowan and Cabarrus counties and to work for a visionary college president,” Eubanks said. “I believe we succeed when we take up an idea, dream it and believe in it!”
Sarah Walker previously served as an executive director leading the College’s governance, foundation operations, public information, and grants management and development. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and a Bachelor of Science degree, as well as two national fundraising credentials, Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and a Certificate in Fund Raising Management (CFRM). Walker also serves on various community and statewide committees, including the City of Salisbury’s 20-Year Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and the North Carolina Community College System’s statewide enrollment management committee.
“I am so proud of the work Rowan-Cabarrus does to make a difference in our communities, and it is my absolute honor to play a small role in helping our students achieve their dreams,” Walker said. “I am grateful to the President, the Board of Trustees, the Foundation Board Directors, and to the College for investing in me. This is more than a job – it is a vocation and I am thankful for the opportunity to make a true difference in the lives of our students.”
With their appointments, effective Jan. 1, 2020, Eubanks and Walker are members of Dr. Carol Spalding’s President’s Cabinet at Rowan-Cabarrus.
“Nikki Eubanks and Sarah Walker are talented, strategic, purposeful leaders, and I could not be more pleased to have them as part of our Cabinet and leadership team,” Spalding said. “They are visionary leaders and are an integral part of our mission to be a leading educational institute that propels our region forward and improves the lives of its citizens.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.