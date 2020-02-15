Results of Faye Swetlik’s autopsy to be released Tuesday

CAYCE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lexington County Coroner will release the preliminary results of Faye Swetlick’s autopsy on Tuesday.
The 6-year-old girl was found dead Thursday days after going missing while playing in her Cayce front yard. Officials completed the autopsy Saturday in Charleston.
Results are being delayed so that family can process the information, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The findings will be released at a press conference held by the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.
Officials will also release the autopsy of 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor, who was also found dead in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.
While her body was located in a wooded area of the neighborhood, near one of the entrances, Taylor’s body was found in his home, police said.
They are investigating both Faye’s homicide and the man’s death as the same case. They said they are not looking for a person of interest and no arrests have been made in Faye’s death.
