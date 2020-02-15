Pastor says cleanup efforts now underway after storms damaged Kings Mountain church.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleanup from recent storm damage at a Kings Mountain church is expected to be a lengthy process, but it is well underway.
Dixon Presbyterian Church off of Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain suffered serious damage during last week’s severe storms. According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado passed right through the area.
Randy Patterson, the church’s pastor, said a large tree limb came crashing through the roof of the church. It happened right above the pulpit. Thankfully, there wasn’t a sermon happening at the time.
“I don’t know whether God was trying to tell me to get out of the way or whether he was trying to shine some light,” said Patterson in an interview with WBTV Friday night.
He said that because of road blocks in the area he wasn’t able to see the church until the day after the storms.
“I was heartsick. It’s a beautiful church and to have this big limb come through the roof and just a tremendous amount of water damage,” elaborated Patterson.
The portion of the roof where the tree fell has already been repaired, but Patterson said much work still needs to be done. Tarps are currently covering the church pews and piano. Patterson said the pews and pulpit will need to be refinished. He said the building’s basement also suffered water damage from flooding.
He said the church suffered between $130,000 and $150,000 in damage, but will be repaired.
“Members of the congregation actually built the building. It’s just got a lot of sentimental value as well as it’s part of the Dixon community,” said the pastor.
While the building suffered serious damage, Patterson said he is thankful that no people were hurt.
“Of all the people that had damage in the community, nobody lost there life, nobody was hurt, as a matter of fact I don’t think anybody was hurt at all. That’s just a blessing. God is good,” said Patterson.
The pastor said the congregation will be temporarily meeting in a fellowship building that sits across the street from the church. He said they hope to return to the church in three to four months.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.