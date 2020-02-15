Livingstone honors Bishop Battle on Founder’s Day

The college showed a video tribute to Battle that captured his humble beginnings to his rise to bishop, as well as presented him a resolution and gavel plaque. The resolution outlined Battle’s extensive contributions to the college including, but not limited to, his generating nearly $1 million in corporate support for scholarships and academic programs; his creation of the George E. Battle Jr. Endowed Scholarship that has helped numerous students attend college; and his chairing of the Vision 2004 Capital Campaign, where the college raised more than $20 million.