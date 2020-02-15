Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CHILD DIES
Sheriff: SC child dead for a day had bruises, full diaper
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of a 2-year-old girl found dead in a South Carolina home have been charged with neglect after she had a full diaper and bruises. Anderson County deputies say more charges against the parents, a third adult in the home and a juvenile are likely after investigators review findings of an autopsy on the child. The Coroner's Office says Anastasia Wynter McAlister was likely dead for at least a day before paramedics were called Thursday night. Arrest warrants say the girl had been neglected for nearly a month and a 3-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were also found alive in the home suffering from similar neglect.
Evidence in trash can links dead neighbor to missing SC girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say they found a man dead inside his South Carolina home shortly after finding an item from a missing 6-year-old girl inside his trash can. Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared Monday while playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus in Cayce. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, although details about how she died haven't been released. Cayce Police say the girl's body was found Thursday in the woods and police think it was put there after investigators found the evidence inside the trash can of a neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. The coroner won't say how the girl or Taylor died until autopsies are performed Saturday.
Sheriff: SC deputy shot man after being shot at with rifle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina shot a man suspected of domestic violence after the man shot at the officer with a rifle. Investigators say the Charleston County deputy was trying to pull the man over after the domestic violence call in North Charleston around 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the man stopped his car and started to run into woods, then fired at the deputy with his rifle. Investigators say the officer fired back and struck the man, who was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released. The deputy was not injured.
Diversity test: 2020 Democrats seek their fortunes in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates in the still-crowded 2020 field are facing their first test in the racially diverse state of Nevada with solid union muscle and shaky plans for a presidential caucus. Nevada has no obvious front-runner, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders heads into the contest on strong footing. Looking at the jumbled field, the state’s most powerful union decided to take a pass on endorsing a candidate. The state’s most prominent officials have stayed neutral. The free-for-all has every Democrat spending much of the next week searching for fortunes in the state’s working-class neighborhoods, union halls, casino convention halls and stuccoed suburbs.
DNA links dead criminal to a 1996 South Carolina cold case
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A cold-case slaying in South Carolina has been closed, as police believe the killer died in a Louisiana jail more than a decade ago. Shawn Marie Neal was found strangled in her North Myrtle Beach condo in 1996. North Myrtle Beach police told news outlets Wednesday that DNA in the case was tested and was a match to Ronald Lee Moore, a convicted serial burglar from Baltimore County, Maryland. Detectives reopened the case in 2017. In 2014, the popular podcast “Serial” had named Moore as a possible suspect in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore.
Pence pokes fun at slow caucus count while in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has turned a South Carolina trip into an opportunity to rail on Democrats for their failed attempt to oust President Donald Trump from office and for having difficulty tabulating results following last week's Iowa caucuses. Pence was in the state Thursday for a dinner in his honor at The Citadel military college. He said to cheers and applause: “President Donald Trump was acquitted forever.” Pence also poked fun at the caucus chaos in Iowa. He said, “Friday, while the Democrats were still counting votes in Iowa, we were counting 225,000 new jobs in the month of January.”