Dry weekend! More rain next week though.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked Friday, Saturday will be a lot like it. We will enjoy another dry day. Highs will be a tad cooler. We will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. Sunday will be dry for most of us. There’s just a small chance for a late day shower. Highs will return to the mid 50s.
As we move into the new week, we will warm back to the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. We will remain dry through most of Monday but rain chances start to ramp up overnight and stretch into Tuesday. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday. It will be wet at times. A storm can’t totally be ruled out.
Most models are now clearing things out after the front moves through. It will stall to our south but most of the rain should stay over the deep south – putting us just out of reach. If that position changes, we will have to change the forecast too. Either way, Friday looks cool and dry. Highs will return to the mid 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
