Deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Anson Co., sheriff says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in Anson County Friday afternoon, the sheriff confirms.
Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid says officials were called about a suspect with a gun that was threatening people.
Once they located the suspect, the sheriff says a chase started around 2:51 p.m. and went from Highway 742 South to south of Wadesboro. The chase went to Mills Road in Polkton, before stop sticks were deployed.
The sheriff says the suspect pulled over in a driveway on Mills Road, where the suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle with a gun. The sheriff says the suspect then threatened deputies with the gun by pointing it at them.
A deputy fatally shot the suspect. No officers were hurt in the incident.
The sheriff says the deputy who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave.
The State Bureau of Investigation is now taking over investigation. No names have been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.