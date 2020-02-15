Cool and mainly dry end to the weekend, First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 20s for the mountains and lower 30s for the Piedmont. Sunday will feature more passing clouds, with a few sprinkles possible across South Carolina, as high temperatures reach the low to mid 50s in the Piedmont, and 40s for the mountains.
President’s Day Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a stray rain shower possible, and high temperatures back around 60 degrees.
Tuesday is a First Alert Day, with the chance for more widespread scattered rain, and the possibility for a few storms. At this time, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Despite the rain chances, Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures well into the 60s.
A cold front will move through the region by early Wednesday, stalling to our south, as high pressure builds in from the north. Some rain showers to a wintry mix will possibly linger into Wednesday, with drier conditions expected by Thursday. High temperatures look to be back into the 50s Wednesday through the end of next week. Drier weather looks to continue Friday into next weekend.
Have a wonderful rest of your President’s Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.