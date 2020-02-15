Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges wins 2020 NBA Rising Stars MVP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game after leading the U.S. Team to a 151-131 victory over the World Team.
Bridges scored 20 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out five assists in the game, with a few highlight plays. One of those plays happened when bridges throw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard and slammed it home.
The young Hornets star received four of seven possible votes from a six-member media panel and the fans, who counted as one vote in Friday night’s Rising Stars Game in Chicago, IL.
Bridges became the first player in franchise history to take home MVP Honors of the Rising Stars game.
“I really just wanted to come out and have fun, enjoy the guys, and put on a show for the fans,” Bridges said after the game. “I’m happy I got the MVP."
The 6′6″ forward is averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and is one of five second-year players to rank among the top 10 sophomores in both points and rebounds per game, ranking ninth in both.
Bridges participated in Friday night’s Rising Stars game on the U.S. Team alongside Hornets teammates Devonte’ Graham and P.J. Washington.
Graham had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the game, while Washington had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
