Boy wanted for killing mother, 6-year-old brother and shooting father captured in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The 17-year-old boy wanted for the grisly Valentine’s Day murder of his mother and 6-year-old brother, and for shooting his own father, was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday.
This comes one day after Levi Norwood’s father came home to find his wife and other son shot to death.
Norwood then allegedly fired several shots at him and injured him, before fleeing the scene.
Norwood had been wanted for two counts of murder and was considered to be armed and dangerous.
The Farquier County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office didn’t say where in North Carolina Norwood was finally caught, but did say a relatively minor crime led to his capture.
Deputies said he was taken into custody after store employees called in a shoplifting to police. They also recovered the 2007 Toyota Camry he was reported to be driving at the time of his arrest.
