‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden celebrates 40 years on the show

Braeden has since found himself entangled in hundreds of storylines, from amnesia, to near death experiences, to more than a dozen on-screen marriages. But it’s Victor’s layered backstory, as a child abandoned by his parents who rose to fortune and fame, that Braeden says makes the character so fulfilling to play. “He’s on one hand tough, ruthless, does this (hits fist into hand) if he has to, but he’s also vulnerable. He wants to be loved and he wants to love, but he can’t really. He’s a loner. It’s a fantastic part,” says Braeden.