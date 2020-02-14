Wofford seeks revenge on WCU

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina's Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 32.9 percent of the 155 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.