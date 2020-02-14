Vice president shares sorrow with S.C. about missing 6-year-old found dead on day of his visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the day Vice President Mike Pence visited South Carolina, authorities found the body of a missing 6-year-old who disappeared from her front yard days earlier.
The vice president drove past the search area for Faye Swetlik on his way to speak in West Columbia on Thursday morning.
Later in the day he addressed Citadel Cadets at the military college in Charleston.
Pence began his remarks by sharing his sorrow about the news of little Faye’s death.
“I would just urge everyone in South Carolina: Hug your children today,” he said. “And keep this little girl and her family and her community in your prayers.”
Faye’s body was found around 11 a.m. Thursday in the neighborhood where she lived. Investigators launched a homicide investigation, saying she was killed. But they did not share how she died.
No arrests have been made. The body of an unidentified male was also found in the neighborhood on the same day, but investigators have not linked the cases at this time.
Pence said he was “deeply saddened” to hear Faye’s body was found and pledged his support to local law enforcement.
“A few moments ago I spoke on the phone with FBI Director Christopher Wray. And I have assured Governor McMaster that he will continue to have the full resources of the federal government made available in this investigation,” he said. “We will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to hold any to account who are responsible for this heinous crime.”
