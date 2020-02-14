Vehicle being sought in fatal northeast Charlotte hit-and-run

Crash kills cyclist, part of road shut down
February 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:43 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Honda Civic is being sought in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist over the weekend.

The fatal wreck happened before 10 p.m. on Dade Street at The Plaza. Officials arrived to the scene to find an unresponsive bicyclist not wearing a helmet.

The bicyclist, identified as 62-year-old Karim Abdul Akbar, was pronounced dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are searching for a 2015-2017 Honda Civic Coupe with front-end damage and a missing "H" emblem.

Preliminary investigation shows the car was traveling northeast on The Plaza in the right lane when it the bicyclist crossing the road.

Speed is not a factor in the crash, and detectives are working to determine if alcohol played a role.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.

