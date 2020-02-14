U.S. soldier dies in Afghanistan in non-combat incident

(WBTV) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a United States Army soldier died in a non-combat related incident in Afghanistan.
Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, from Central Point, Oregon, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, from a non-combat related incident.
Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York, and was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
According to ArmyTimes, Kimball served as an aircraft structural repairer while in the service, and his awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.
Officials say the incident is under investigation.
