SUV hits daycare building after mother forgets to put car in park, no one hurt

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - When the call about an SUV hitting a daycare building went out this morning, Firefighter Engineer Chris Hicks was worried.
“I was thinking about how many children may be in there,” Hicks said.
As he arrived on the scene of the Kinder Care Learning Center in Conover, the big worry was gone, he says.
Although the SUV hit a classroom, no children were in there at the time. It turns out, the driver was not even behind the wheel when it happened.
Police say a mom had stopped to drop off some valentines but failed to put the car in park. With the engine running and the transmission in drive, she stepped off the brake and out of the vehicle, then it lurched forward and hit the building.
It caused significant damage to a small area. A window was destroyed as well as some concrete blocks.
Police say the woman will not be charged but her insurance likely will have to foot the bill for repairs. No dollar estimate of that was given.
Inspectors allowed the daycare to remain open except for that one room. Crews were already at work Friday afternoon beginning the repairs.
