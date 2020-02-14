Rowan Co. man arrested on 13 charges following child pornography investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after investigators say they found child pornography on electronic devices at his China Grove home.
Brian Warren Cress, 44, is charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of probation violations.
The investigation began when detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Probation & Parole officers conducted a search of Cress’ home on Lentz Road in late January. Officials say the search was part of the conditions for parole Cress was under due to previous charges.
During the search, investigators say they found electronic devices containing images of child pornography.
Cress was arrested on the charges and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
