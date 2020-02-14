Man wanted for attempted murder in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a man who is wanted for attempted murder in Lancaster County.
Officials say Zhakevius Ty’quwn Blackmon, also known as Mook, is wanted for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Blackmon stands 5′7″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
The Lancaster Police Department says Blackmon approached a victim in their front yard on East Dunlap Street, took out a gun and demanded money on the night of Feb. 10.
A struggle took place, and police say Blackmon fire multiple shots, with one hitting the victim in the back. Blackmon reportedly left the scene on foot.
The victim was treated by emergency medical officials of scene before being flown out by a medical helicopter.
Warrants have been issued and Blackmon is entered into NCIC.
Anyone who has information related to the location of Blackmon is asked to please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or 803-289-6035.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.