Man arrested for breaking in home, pointing gun at children in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a man for breaking into a home and pointing a gun at children in Chester County.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Antonio Montreal Culp and charged him with first degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary - violent, damage to property and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Deputies responded to a home on Old Branch Road in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County in reference to a suspected home burglary on Thursday, Feb. 13 around 12:15 p.m.
This investigation has revealed thus far that Culp illegally entered into the residence and waited on the homeowner to return. When the homeowner arrived, law enforcement was contacted due to the homeowner seeing evidence of a burglary.
After the call, officials say Culp came out of the house with a gun pointed at the homeowner, as well as children and guests who were with the homeowner. Officials say Culp forced everyone to give up their cell phones.
During this time, officials a woman told the children to run away, and with gun in hand, Culp pursued and caught one of the children.
The homeowner then went to another location to call for help. A deputy was in the area when the call was dispatched, and he immediately responded to the scene taking Culp into custody.
Culp also faces charges from Chester City Police.
No further information was provided.
