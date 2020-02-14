Finally, a nice stretch of dry weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler and – thankfully - drier conditions are in the forecast today and the weekend as well, welcome news after a very wet stretch of weather.
Behind Thursday’s front, afternoon readings today will back down to near the mid-February average in the low to middle 50s. If you are headed out this evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we’ll stay dry, but there will be a quick chill-down, so dress accordingly.
Evening temperatures will start in the 40s, fall through the 30s and settle in the cold 20s by daybreak Saturday.
Sunshine will dominate on Saturday, but it will be a chilly day with high temperatures only rebounding to the upper 40s. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to jump into the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast.
There’s a very small – 10% - chance of a stray shower in South Carolina on Sunday as a weak disturbance slides by to our south, otherwise there’s no rain in the forecast. Presidents Day looks to remain dry and even milder with highs in the lower 60s, before unfortunately, more rain returns on Tuesday – a first alert day – perhaps lingering into Wednesday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
