Finally dry weather returns, but so does cold air!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another round of rain cut across the region Thursday, we should finally string together a few dry days just in time for the weekend. However, it will be cold, dry air. So prepare for that significant change and dig up that coat again.
The cold air is great news for skiers as it will set the stage for great conditions on the slopes just in time for Presidents Day Weekend.
Looking beyond, a stray shower could appear either Sunday or Monday, but the next significant round of rain takes aim at us again next Tuesday and we’ve posted a First Alert that day to help highlight the disruptive weather and give you a chance to plan around it.
The cold air won’t last too long as weekend highs in the 40s and 50s will creep back into the 60s again early next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
