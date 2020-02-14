Eric Trump to attend ‘MAGA Meetup’ at Charlotte shooting range on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, will be in Charlotte Monday for a “MAGA Meetup” at a local indoor shooting range.
The event, hosted by Trump Victory, will “play a pivotal role in organizing volunteers within local communities in North Carolina and across the country,” according to a press release.
The meetup will take place on Monday, Feb. 17, at Blackstone Shooting Sports, 2001 Wilkinson Boulevard, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
No further information has been released.
