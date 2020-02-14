Early voting is open until Feb. 29. Where to cast ballots for local, presidential primaries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting for the primaries lasts until Feb. 29, and Mecklenburg County residents will cast their ballots for a sweeping range of elected offices.
That includes races for president, the U.S. Senate and House, governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor, state treasurer and district court judges.
At the local level, Democratic voters will also select three at-large candidates for Mecklenburg County commissioner. Eight Democratic candidates — and no Republicans — are running for the board that saw a staggering blue wave in 2018.
North Carolina is once again situated as a key battleground state in the presidential primary and November election.
Following his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump visited Charlotte for the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit, where he touted job growth and an economic “renaissance” for low-income workers. In late August, Trump is expected to accept his party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention, held at the Spectrum Center in uptown.
And after the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, North Carolina will be back in the national political spotlight.
On Thursday, billionaire and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to visit Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center at 3:30 p.m, following a morning rally in Durham.
Early voting throughout Mecklenburg County spans Feb. 13 through Feb. 29. The primary is March 3.
Residents can check their voter registration information on the State Board of Election website. Voters are not required to show photo identification for the primaries.
All 20 early voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays. The sites will be closed Feb. 15-16, as well as March 1-2.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the 20 sites are open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 23, they’re open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. And for the final day of early voting on Saturday, Feb. 29, the sites are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are all the early voting locations:
- Beatties Ford Road Library — 2412 Beatties Ford Road.
- Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center — 2921 Tuckaseegee Road.
- Cornelius Town Hall — 21445 Catawba Ave.
- Hal Marshall Building — 618 N. College St.
- Hickory Grove Library — 5935 Hickory Grove Road.
- Hornet’s Nest Pavilion — 6301 Beatties Ford Road.
- Independence Regional Library — 6000 Conference Drive.
- Main Library — 310 N. Tryon St.
- Matthews Branch Library — 230 Matthews Station St.
- Mint Hill Branch Library — 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
- Morrison Regional Library — 7015 Morrison Blvd.
- North County Regional Library — 16500 Holly Crest Lane.
- South Boulevard Library — 4429 S. Blvd.
- Sugar Creek Library — 4045 N. Tryon St.
- UNC Charlotte Belk Gym — 8911 University Road.
- Old Pier 1 — 8802 JW Clay Blvd.
- West Boulevard Library — 2157 W. Blvd.
- Former Fox & Hound restaurant — 15235 John J Delaney Drive.
- Former Rite Aid — 7601 Pineville-Matthews Road.
- Former Hollywood Video — 11130 S. Tryon St.